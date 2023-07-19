WORLD
Turkish charity sends humanitarian aid to war-torn Sudan
Around 200,000 people will benefit from the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation's aid, including food, hygiene products, and blankets.
About 200,000 people will benefit from these aids. / Photo: AA
July 19, 2023

An Istanbul-based aid group sent 15 shipping containers full of humanitarian relief materials to conflict-hit Sudan.

Food, hygiene products, and blankets were sent to the country by sea, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation said on Tuesday in a statement.

About 200,000 people will benefit from these aids, it added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.

In July, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may spiral into a full-scale civil war.

Fleeing the conflict

More than 4 million people remain displaced in Sudan, 2.5 million internally and 2.2 million in neighbouring countries, according to the UN.

Fighting in Sudan on April 15 has resulted in an influx of people fleeing the country to neighbouring countries, including South Sudan.

The UN has warned that further development of the conflict in Sudan could destabilise the wider region.

SOURCE:AA
