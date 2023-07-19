During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia emphasised the significance of cooperation in many fields.

The leaders of the two countries met to discuss the importance of increasing cooperation in various sectors.

On Wednesday, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications released a statement on the topics discussed in the meeting.

Infrastructure, construction, defence, renewable energy, tourism, mineral industries, agriculture, food industries, cultural and sports partnerships and global health initiatives were some of the topics discussed in the meeting.

They also discussed combating terrorism and collaborating to resolve conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, and Ukraine.

The Gulf’s thrust on renewable energy gains significance in light of Saudi Arabia's commitment to bring its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Regarding the climate crisis, both sides emphasised the significance of following the principles outlined in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Also, "the importance of activating and strengthening cooperation in the fields of transport and various logistics services was expressed, and increasing the number of flights between the two countries was discussed," according to the statement.