Iraq is also treating the PKK as a terrorist group, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, stressing that the PKK is officially outlawed in Iraq.

"Whether it’s (classified as) banned or terrorist, this makes no difference to the treatment it gets. It’s enough for it to be an illegal organisation. What matters is the attitude taken," Fidan said after the fifth meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism on Sunday.

In addition to Fidan, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting, while the Iraqi officials included Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his delegation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Stressing that the meeting, held on the closing day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2025 in the Turkish resort city, was productive and that a joint statement was prepared, Fidan said both sides presented the work done so far on security with great sincerity and devotion.

Ankara and Baghdad are closely following developments in the region, he said, adding that they are reviewing current security issues, notably the fight against terrorism, and possible security-related developments together.

Noting that Iraq is also waiting for the result of jailed PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan's call for the dissolution of all groups under the PKK umbrella, he said everyone hopes the PKK makes the decision to dissolve itself as soon as possible.

’End to terror campaign’