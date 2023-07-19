Israel has announced that it would allow all American citizens, including dual-nationality Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, to enter the country through its international airport as part of an agreement to qualify for a visa waiver programme with the US.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday the US "will monitor not just their implementation of these policies, but their compliance with these policies and compliance with other facets of the Visa Waiver Program" and decide on September 30 whether to admit Israel.

US officials assessing the trial will also focus on whether Palestinian Americans or other Arab Americans are subjected to selective grilling by Israeli security personnel.

Israel has pushed for years to secure visa-free entry for its citizens to the US, a privilege enjoyed by 40 countries, mostly in Europe and Asia.

But that request has been thwarted over the US government's demand that the country provide equal treatment at its borders to all American citizens, including Palestinian Americans, who are often barred from entering the country through Israel's Ben-Gurion airport.

Instead, those travelling to the occupied West Bank or Gaza must enter via neighbouring Jordan or Egypt.

Other Americans of Arab origin or Muslim faith say they've suffered similar restrictions, as well as US citizens with political views Israel finds objectionable.