Hundreds of Israeli activists have marched from Tel Aviv towards West Jerusalem to protest against the hard-right government's planned judicial overhaul, which they fear threatens liberal democracy.

"It is time for a decisive move," said protest organiser Shikma Bressler of the 70-kilometre (43-mile) multi-day march, set to reach the Knesset or parliament by Saturday.

"We need you ... to join us."

The march is part of a months-long wave of protests that saw thousands block roads and train stations across the country on Tuesday, ahead of an upcoming parliament vote on a key clause of the reform agenda.

Protests against the judicial reforms have drawn support from both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, blue-collar and hi-tech workers.

Carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, they set off in the morning, took a lengthy midday break in the shade of a park, and resumed their walk at around 5:30 pm [1430 GMT].

"We will get to [West] Jerusalem on Saturday night and set up tents around the Knesset," said Moshe Radman, 38. "We hope that the government of Israel will hear the nation and stop the destruction."

Related US House passes Israel 'not a racist state' resolution

'Reasonability' clause

The judicial reform plan, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in January, has split the nation.

It has sparked one of Israel's biggest ever protest movements, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.

It has also drawn international criticism, including from Israel's close ally the United States, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The Israeli parliament is due to begin the much-awaited second and third readings of the controversial bill on Monday.

The government, which includes Netanyahu's extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.