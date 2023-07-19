WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties as gunman opens fire at New Zealand construction site
Shooting leaves three people dead including gunman and comes just hours ahead of opening match of ninth FIFA Women's World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.
Casualties as gunman opens fire at New Zealand construction site
The incident comes as many football teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup. / Photo: Reuters
July 19, 2023

Two people and a gunman have been killed in a shooting at a construction site in Auckland, the country's largest city, and multiple people have been wounded, New Zealand police said and local media reported.

"The male offender is also deceased," the police said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the incident was not a national security risk.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been wounded, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police described it as a "significant incident" but said the situation had been contained to the single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street.

Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

Recommended

The incident comes as many football teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

RelatedBosnia school shooting wounds teacher, authorities detain child suspect
RelatedGunman opens fire at mosque in Lebanon, killing one and wounding several
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian President al Sharaa says blocking sanctions relief amounts to complicity in killing
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency