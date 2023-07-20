Thursday, July 20, 2023

A third night of Russian air attacks has targeted Ukraine's southern cities, including the port city of Odessa. At least four people were killed, and 27 were injured, officials said.

Russian strikes destroyed several floors of a three-storey building and caused a fire that affected an area of 450 square metres and burned for hours.

Kim said two people were hospitalised, including a child.

In Odessa, at least two were injured following a Russian air attack that damaged buildings in the city centre and caused a fire affecting an area of 300 square meters, Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attacks come one day after an intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles damaged critical port infrastructure in Odessa, including grain and oil terminals. It destroyed at least 60,000 tonnes of grain.

More updates 👇

1627 GMT — Ukraine considers ships heading to Russia-controlled ports as 'potential military cargo carriers'

Ukraine has announced that it will consider ships either sailing to Russian ports or towards Ukrainian ports under Russian control in the Black Sea to be “potentially carrying military cargo,” following a similar decision by Russia a day earlier.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the decision will become effective as of Thursday midnight.

It also said navigation in the northeastern parts of the Black Sea as well as the Kerch-Yenikale Canal, was prohibited as it is dangerous.

“Relevant navigational information for mariners has already been published,” said the statement, which accused Russia of “brutally violating the universal right to free navigation for the whole world” and “deliberately undermining food security, condemning millions of people to starvation.”

1624 GMT — Ukraine to nationalise Sense Bank from its Russian owners

Ukraine's central bank has said it will nationalise Russian-owned Sense Bank, one of the country's top commercial banks, and put it under temporary administration.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a statement on Thursday it decided to "withdraw from the market the systemically important" bank and submitted a proposal to the government on the state's participation in the process.

The "safe" transfer will not be noticeable to clients, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said.

Sense Bank, with 3 million depositors, posted losses of 7 billion hryvnias ($189.75 million) in 2022, the central bank said.

1448 GMT —Russian bombs hit frontline Ukraine chemical plant

The Russian high-explosive bombs started falling around the frontline Ukrainian chemical plant about three months ago.

Sergiy Dmytrenko, a plant director, said workers had pulled out the most hazardous materials from the plant south of Bakhmut shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine 17 months ago.

But a fifth of the phenol and naphthalene extracted from the local coal tar still rested in the 106-year-old site's storage vats.