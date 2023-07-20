Heavy rains have complicated the search for nine people still missing after a landslide that killed at least 20 in central Colombia, authorities said.

More than 400 military troops, firefighters and other government rescue workers searched for survivors under intense downpours, two days after Monday's disaster in the Cundinamarca department.

"We have at this time a toll of 20 fatalities", including five minors, fire department chief Alvaro Farfan told reporters on Wednesday.

Several homes were destroyed, and a major trade artery was blocked after torrential rains hit the Quetame municipality late on Monday.

Fifteen bodies, four of them children, had been recovered from the mud and rubble on Tuesday before the search was temporarily called off due to bad weather.

The other five victims were discovered on Wednesday.

The operation had previously been suspended due to rainfall that Farfan said: "poses a risk for the personnel."

He did not rule out the possibility of more landslides due to the ongoing storms.

Authorities were monitoring the area "with technological equipment, to be able to identify these risks and, in case it becomes necessary, to evacuate our first responder groups," Farfan said.

The landslide washed away a vehicle bridge connecting Bogota to Villavicencio in the east – one of the country's main freight routes that officials said would remain off-limits until at least the end of next week.