Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be allowed to compete in international competitions as "individual neutral athletes" from January 1, the sport's governing body has said.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had authorised "the participation of athletes and support personnel of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in FIG sanctioned events listed on the FIG Calendar as 'individual neutral athletes'".

In March 2022, gymnasts from both countries were banned from taking part in international competitions in response to Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

The gymnasts will be readmitted from the beginning of 2024, but they will not be allowed to have any association with Russia or Belarus or their national sporting bodies, the FIG said.

"By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that Gymnastics is seeking peace," said the body's president, Morinari Watanabe.

But the gymnasts' participation in next year's Olympic Games in Paris remains a matter for the International Olympic Committee to decide, the FIG said.