WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian, Belarusian gymnasts to compete as 'individual neutral athletes'
Gymnasts from both countries will be allowed to take part in global competitions from the start of 2024, but any decision on the Paris Games will be left to the International Olympic Committee.
Russian, Belarusian gymnasts to compete as 'individual neutral athletes'
Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina performs her routine on the floor during qualifying at the World Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, California. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 20, 2023

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be allowed to compete in international competitions as "individual neutral athletes" from January 1, the sport's governing body has said.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had authorised "the participation of athletes and support personnel of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in FIG sanctioned events listed on the FIG Calendar as 'individual neutral athletes'".

In March 2022, gymnasts from both countries were banned from taking part in international competitions in response to Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

The gymnasts will be readmitted from the beginning of 2024, but they will not be allowed to have any association with Russia or Belarus or their national sporting bodies, the FIG said.

"By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that Gymnastics is seeking peace," said the body's president, Morinari Watanabe.

But the gymnasts' participation in next year's Olympic Games in Paris remains a matter for the International Olympic Committee to decide, the FIG said.

Recommended

The IOC has said it wants to reintegrate Russians and Belarusians into world sport under a neutral banner.

But with one year to go until the Games, international sporting groups are split on the issue.

Athletics and swimming federations have said they will continue to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, while judo and fencing associations have already announced their return.

RelatedRussian gymnast banned for one year for sporting pro-war 'Z' symbol
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions