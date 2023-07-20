WORLD
Iraq threatens to cut ties with Sweden if Quran burnt again
The announcement from Iraqi PM Mohamed Shia al Sudani's office came after protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in response to the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book in Sweden.
Sudani met with senior security and diplomatic officials after Iraqi protesters early on Thursday stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the Quran burning expected later in the day. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 20, 2023

Iraq has warned that it would sever diplomatic ties with Sweden if a second Quran-burning act within several weeks goes ahead in Stockholm.

"The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations," said a statement from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani's office on Thursday.

It condemned such "provocative" actions that pose "a threat to peace and encourage a culture of violence and hatred".

Sudani met with senior security and diplomatic officials after Iraqi protesters early on Thursday stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the Quran burning expected later in the day.

During the meeting, the officials "strongly condemned burning the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, viewing it as a serious security breach requiring immediate action", the statement said.

"Those accountable for security must be held responsible," it added.

The statement also said, "it was decided to hand over the arrested individuals responsible for the burning of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to the judiciary."

An Iraqi security source told AFP about 20 protesters at the Swedish embassy had been taken into custody.

SOURCE:AFP
