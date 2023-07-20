A body was found in central Johannesburg after an unexplained blast has ripped through a busy street at rush hour the previous evening, the emergency services said.

The explosion, which took place early Thursday, blew a hole in the road and gouged out cracks, skittling pedestrians and cars.

"(In the) early hours of this morning, we managed to recover a body of a male person on site where the explosion occurred," Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Johannesburg's Gauteng province, told a media briefing that 48 people were injured.

Chemical odours, vapours reported after blast

Witnesses reported chemical odours and escaping vapours after the powerful blast, which overturned vehicles, including minibus taxis.

Lesufi said a preliminary inspection did not reveal the cause of the explosion.

Experts are "still searching for the source," he said.