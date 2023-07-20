WORLD
Pakistan, Ukraine urge restoration of Black Sea grain initiative
Ukrainian top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba holds talks with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on a day trip to Islamabad, against the backdrop of Pakistan's warming ties with Russia.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) speaks as his Pakistan's counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari watches during a joint press conference in Islamabad on July 20, 2023. / Photo: AFP
July 20, 2023

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the Black Sea grain initiative to be restored to meet the challenge of global food insecurity.

Kuleba, who is on the first ministerial visit to Islamabad from Kiev since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, said Russia had undermined world food security.

His Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed his comments, saying he planned to take the issue up with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"It is not only in our interest but in the world's interest that this grain initiative is restored," Zardari said.

Kuleba's two-day visit comes at a time of warming ties between Islamabad and Moscow, with Pakistan beginning oil imports from Russia earlier this year.

Both the envoys said they discussed economic cooperation, with a focus on specific arrangements regarding food security.

Food prices feared to go up

The Black Sea grain deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN expired on Monday after Russia quit, despite a UN offer to President Vladimir Putin to reestablish access for a Russian bank to the SWIFT international payment system in return for an extension.

"We had to find the way to export our grain to the global market," said Kuleba, adding, "land corridors cannot export the full amount of cereals available for export, this is the issue, which means prices will go up because of shortages of delivery."

Kuleba said the sea was the best route to get grains and staples to the world market, which has seen a spike in commodity prices since Russia's invasion last year.

The UN estimates that the grain deal lowered food prices globally by 20 percent.

Within days of withdrawing from the deal, Russia allegedly attacked the southern Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, which the minister said had destroyed 60,000 tonnes of wheat destined for China and grain export infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
