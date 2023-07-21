German police have called off a search for a wild animal initially believed to be a lioness roaming the outskirts of Berlin after determining it was more likely a wild boar.

The mayor of the small town of Kleinmachnow southwest of Berlin, Michael Grubert, told reporters around 1100 GMT on Friday that the search had been called off when experts determined it was probably an animal far more common to the region.

"Everything indicates it is not a lioness," Grubert said. The animal thought to be the lioness in the original amateur video was "with relative certainty" a boar, he said.

In a story that fascinated Germany and gave rise to a slew of satirical memes on social media, two people had spotted early on Thursday what appeared to be a lioness chasing a wild boar down a street outside the capital.

However, their short, grainy mobile phone video and a sighting by officers from their police car remained the only evidence of an animal more at home on the African savanna than the sandy soil of eastern Germany.

Two specialists, including one from South Africa, had evaluated the video, comparing it with images of lions on the prowl and found marked differences.

"Both came to the conclusion there was no way it was a lion," Kleinmachnow city spokeswoman Martina Bellack said in a statement.

For more than 30 hours, residents in the area had been advised "to act with appropriate caution and to avoid the adjacent forests" and look after pets and farm animals.

Despite numerous tips from citizens, including a few claiming to have heard a loud roar, none of the information had led to the animal being located, police said.