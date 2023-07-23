The Rhodes wildfires have sparked the biggest Greek evacuation operation ever in response to a fire, Greek police told AFP.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection also said on Sunday it was "the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country.”

"We had to evacuate an area of 30,000 people. Everything thank God went smoothly. Everybody, especially tourists, followed what we ordered," Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokesperson said.

The island of Rhodes is one of Greece's most popular tourist destinations, many of whom are now being rapidly moved out of the path of the flames.

Related Thousands flee Greek wildfires as heatwave grips southern US

Fire raging on three fronts

On Sunday, the blaze was burning in three active fronts — including the mountainous part of Rhodes, firefighters have been trying to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby dense forests.

Southwest of the resort of Kiotari, the main focus of Saturday’s evacuations, a trench was being dug to keep the fire from crossing a creek and threatening another seaside village, Gennadi.

Some 266 firefighters and 49 engines on the ground were joined by five helicopters and 10 planes – seven Greek, two Turkish and one Croatian to help put out the wildfire, authorities said. A further 15 engines are expected later in the day.