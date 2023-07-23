WORLD
2 MIN READ
12 people die in Cameroon building collapse: firefighters
A four-storey building, located in the city's eastern Ange Raphael neighbourhood in Cameroon, caved in around midnight.
12 people die in Cameroon building collapse: firefighters
"The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 23, 2023

At least 12 people were killed and 21 injured, five seriously, when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, firefighters and local authorities said.

The four-storey block collapsed onto another residential building around 1:00 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday in the north of the city, a senior fire brigade official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Charles Elie Zang Zang, a Douala municipal councillor, added rescue services were searching through the rubble for survivors.

"Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region told journalists at the site, saying 31 people in total were affected.

The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble, he said.

Recommended

Douala's Laquintinie hospital stated it had taken in 13 patients and said two -- a girl of three and a young woman of 19 - had died.

It added three other children among those injured were receiving emergency paediatric treatment.

Five people died in similar circumstances in Douala in 2016 when authorities blamed poor state of repairs and apparent violations of building regulations.

In June that year, local authorities identified 500 buildings in danger of collapse.

RelatedTriple blasts hit Cameroon marathon
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities