At least 12 people were killed and 21 injured, five seriously, when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, firefighters and local authorities said.

The four-storey block collapsed onto another residential building around 1:00 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday in the north of the city, a senior fire brigade official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Charles Elie Zang Zang, a Douala municipal councillor, added rescue services were searching through the rubble for survivors.

"Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region told journalists at the site, saying 31 people in total were affected.

The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble, he said.