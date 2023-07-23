Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed his trips to Türkiye and the Greek Cypriot Administration due to health concerns following the implantation of a pacemaker, local media reported.

Netanyahu had a successful pacemaker implant surgery early on Sunday.

Netanyahu was scheduled to have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

The meeting would have been the first by an Israeli prime minister to Ankara since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in 2008.

Netanyahu planned to visit Türkiye to discuss with President Erdogan a comprehensive evaluation of Ankara-Tel Aviv bilateral relations, covering various aspects, according to a Türkiye’s Communication Directorate Office statement.