The future of Spain’s government remained unclear Sunday night with 99.6 percent of the vote counted and both the left- and right-wing blocs falling short of an absolute majority.

But incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was celebratory.

“I think Spain has been clear: the backward forces who wanted to turn Spain back in time and repeal the advances of the last four years have been defeated,” he said to a crowd chanting the anti-fascist slogan “No pasaran” (they shall not pass).

As predicted, the Popular Party won the most seats — 136. But with the far-right Vox party only winning 33, the two parties fall short of the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority.

While 11 political forces won seats in Spain, most of the smaller parties have stated their aversion to supporting a government that includes the far right.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, all but admitted defeat, blaming manipulation from the mainstream medi a for destroying the possibility of an “alternative” government.

But Popular Party candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo vowed to do everything he could to become Spain’s next leader.

“Spaniards have given the Popular Party their trust, and my duty is to open the dialogue to govern our country according to the electoral results and our electoral victory,” he said to an optimistic crowd of supporters.

'Democracy won'