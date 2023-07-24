It is “imperative to get some concrete results” in the fight against terrorism for progress in engagement with Syria’s Bashar al Assad regime, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

“The PKK/YPG/PYD and affiliated so-called Syrian Democratic Forces pose an existential threat to our national security. It is, therefore, imperative to get some concrete results in combating terrorism,” Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday in an exclusive interview with the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

Underscoring that this terrorist organisation targets the territorial unity and integrity of Syria, he said Türkiye expects the regime to act in accordance with the facts on the ground.

“We continue our engagement process with the regime in a quadrilateral format without preconditions and in good faith. The Syrian regime should act in the same manner for this process to produce an outcome,” Altun said, adding that the two countries are in the init ial stage of determining how bilateral relations will be advanced.

He said the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria at this stage does not make any sense, noting that the Turkish presence in Syria is also a guarantee for their territorial integrity.

Regarding the refugee crisis, he said creating necessary conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees and revitalising the political process – which the regime has obstructed – continue to be among Ankara’s main priorities in Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror o perations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Related Turkish, Russian, Syrian defence ministers discuss Syria crisis in Moscow

Ankara’s foreign policy with neighbours

Asked about the new course for Ankara’s foreign policy, Altun said “continuity is the basis of Turkish foreign policy.”