Tour operators began flying home holiday-makers as wildfires raged on the Greek island of Rhodes on Monday, and officials said the threat of further fires was high in almost every region of the country.

Fires burning since last week on Rhodes forced the evacuation of 19,000 people over the weekend as an inferno reached coastal resorts on the island's southeast.

Rhodes, which saw 2.5 million visitors in 2022, is one of the main tourist destinations in Greece, with hotels lining the island's coast.

This summer, the country experienced one of the longest heatwaves in recent years, according to experts, with the thermometer hitting 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) at the weekend.

A wildfire also forced evacuations from the island of Corfu.

Rhodes and Corfu are among Greece's top destinations for tourists, mainly from Britain and Germany.

"We are in the seventh day of the fire, and it hasn't been controlled," Rhodes Deputy Mayor Konstantinos Taraslias told state broadcaster ERT.

Tourists spent the night on the airport floor, waiting for repatriation flights, the first of which came overnight.

Holiday company TUI's UK and Ireland arm said it brought three plane-loads of passengers back to Britain from Rhodes and had plans to get everyone affected back as soon as possible.

"It was quite a bit of a struggle on the beach with the smoke," said John Hope, a tourist from Manchester, England.