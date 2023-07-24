Türkiye's indigenously made air-launched guided smart underwater mine UCA is designed to surprise a military’s enemies on the battlefield.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, the UCA will be displayed at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF), one of the world’s largest global defence events, which will be held this Tuesday to Friday in Türkiye's commercial capital Istanbul.

The UCA Project, a collaboration of Türkiye's Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, KOC Defence, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TUBITAK) Defence Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE), is a project to transform MK-84 general-purpose bombs into offensive naval mines by integrating the Winged Guidance Kit (KGK) called Gokce and smart target detection and mine firing unit.

With the Gokce KGK, which is among Türkiye's proven national technologies, MK series aircraft bombs can fly far from their launch point and provide precise strikes on the target.

With the UCA’s aerodynamic features and capabilities, aircraft and UAVs will be able to do remote offensive mine-laying on enemy naval base exits and transit routes without risking themselves.

UCA is a candidate to be the world’s first long-range smart underwater mine.

It will be carried by air platforms in Türkiye's inventory that can launch MK-84 GP Aircraft bombs, such as F-16s, F-4s, and the combat drones Akinci and Aksungur.

UCAs will be dropped from high altitudes and high speeds outside the range of low- to medium-altitude air defence systems and move to the mine-laying point through glider flight.