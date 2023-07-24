The US has announced sanctions on three Malian officials who were alleged to be closely connected to the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Today, the United States is designating three Malian officials who have worked closely with the Wagner Group to facilitate and expand Wagner’s presence in Mali since December 2021," Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, civilian fatalities have surged by 278 percent since Wagner forces were deployed to Mali, many of which were the result of operations by Malian Armed Forces alongside members of the Wagner Group.

"The United States will continue to take action against those who facilitate the Wagner Group’s destabilising activities, which pose threats to peace and security in Mali and the region," said Blinken.