The United Nations has begun transferring one million barrels of oil from a rusting supertanker off war-torn Yemen, in a bid to avert a catastrophic spill.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the operation to defuse what might be the world's largest ticking time bomb began at 10:45 am Yemen time (0745 GMT) on Tuesday.

"A complex maritime salvage effort is now underway in the Red Sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen to transfer one million barrels of oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a replacement vessel."

The transfer of 1.14 million barrels of Marib light crude from the 47-year-old FSO Safer to the new vessel is expected to take "less than three weeks," David Gressly, the UN's resident coordinator for Yemen, said on social media.

The UN hopes the $143 million operation will eliminate the risk of an environmental disaster that it estimates would cost $20 billion to clean up.

Because of the Safer's position in the Red Sea, a spill would also cost billions of dollars per day in shipping disruptions through the Bab al Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal, while devastating coastal fishing communities, ecosystems and lifeline ports.

Averting massive oil leak

The Safer, a floating storage and offloading facility, has been moored around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the port of Hodeida since the 1980s.