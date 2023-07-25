WORLD
'Dream come true': Philippines celebrates first ever World Cup win
The unfancied Filipino team stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington, triggering celebrations more than 8,000 kilometres away in the Philippines.
Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden (L) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium [Marty Melville/AFP] / Others
July 25, 2023

Hundreds of Philippine football fans celebrated wildly and some cried after the country's historic first World Cup win on Tuesday.

The unfancied Filipinas stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington, triggering celebrations more than 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) away.

New Zealand, ranked 20 places higher than their opponents, created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 people.

It was the Philippines' first victory at either a men's or women's World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

"In the history of Philippines team sport I don't know if there has been a bigger win," said their Australian coach, who had already masterminded a debut World Cup finals appearance.

"It would have to be one of the best achievements in the history of the country."

In the capital, Manila, elated supporters watching the match live on a big screen in the UP Town Center shopping mall erupted in screams and song. Some cried tears of joy.

"Oh my God, I am so emotional about our first-ever World Cup win," said Bethany Talbot, 21, as she stood in front of large poster of goalscorer Sarina Bolden, a Filipino-American.

"I know all the other girls out there, all the girls, all feel the same. I feel like I'm speechless right now, but I'm so over the moon."

Recommended

Fans, many wearing the national team's blue, white and red, shouted, hugged and jumped up and down with excitement when Bolden headed the ball into the net in the first half.

That left supporters in the air-conditioned mall jittery with nerves as they watched New Zealand come excruciatingly close in the second half to levelling the score.

Football is not nearly as popular as basketball or boxing in the Philippines, and most of the players on the women's national team have been recruited from the country's large diaspora.

But for Filipino fans at UP Town Center, this victory was special.

"It's always been a dream to play in the World Cup. But winning, winning the first game is surreal," said Christopher Andrew Datu, 40.

"It's a dream come true. It's like telling the Philippines that 'you can do it, you can do it Philippines, you can play football, you belong to the world'."

Minds were already turning to Sunday's game against Norway, with the Philippine Football Federation urging fans to show their support.

"THE FIGHT IS NOT YET OVER," it said on Facebook.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
