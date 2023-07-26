Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed by the end of the year.

Pashinyan named normalisation between Azerbaijan and the Karabakh region as the condition for signing the treaty with Baku.

"If the Baku-Stepanakert [Khankendi] (administrative centre of Karabakh) dialogue begins ... will this be an opportunity to sign a peace treaty before the end of the year? I think so," he said at a news conference in Yerevan on Tuesday.

The probability of a clause in the treaty related to Karabakh, which will suit all parties, is very low, he said.

"If it were not for the low probability, peace would have already been made," said Pashinyan.

Work on the treaty is currently underway, however, a draft agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not ready to be signed, he noted.

Withdrawal of Russian soldiers

The prime minister stressed that Armenia cannot decide the fate of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh but must negotiate security guarantees in talks with Baku.

Asked about the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeepers from the region, Pashinyan said it would be possible "when there is no threat to the lives of the people in Nagorno-Karabakh."