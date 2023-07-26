Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wang, who is also a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

"During the meeting, in which all aspects of Turkish-Chinese relations were addressed, ways were discussed to make more effective use of dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries such as Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, Consultation Mechanism of Foreign Ministers, Consular Consultations, Joint Economic Commission," tweeted Türkiye's Communications Directorate after the meeting.

On the issue of stepping up efforts to align China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Türkiye’s Middle Corridor Initiative, Erdogan said they want to hold the first meeting of the high-level working group established to this end, it added.