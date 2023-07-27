Israeli soldiers shot and fatally wounded a Palestinian teen in the head on Wednesday night during a raid on the city of Qalqiliya in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the 14-year-old, whose name has not been provided, was taken to the Qalqiliya State Hospital with serious head injuries, but succumbed to his wounds.

Local eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers raided the Nakkar district in the western part of Qalqiliya city in the late hours.

The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas at Palestinian youth who threw stones at them in an attempt to prevent the raid. Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

However, it is reported that the raid was carried out in order to apprehend wanted persons.