Kuwait executes five, including 2015 mosque bombing convict
Alongside four other prisoners, Kuwait executed a man convicted over involvement in a Daesh suicide attack that killed 27 worshippers in a mosque in 2015 — the bloodiest attack in the country's history.
Abdulrahman Sabah Saud — the main convict in the 2015 bombing that struck a Shia mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. It was the bloodiest attack in Kuwait's history. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 27, 2023

Kuwait has put to death five people, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 Daesh group suicide bombing that killed 27 people, the Public Prosecution said.

The multiple executions in the Gulf emirate on Thursday are the first since seven people were put to death in November last year ending a five-year moratorium.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the "implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait's Central Prison" against five people, most of them accused of murder.

They include Abdulrahman Sabah Saud — the main convict in the 2015 bombing that struck a Shia mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. It was the bloodiest attack in Kuwait's history.

Saud was convicted of driving the bomber to the mosque and bringing the explosives belt he used from near the Saudi border.

At his initial trial, Saud pleaded guilty to most charges but, in the appeals and supreme courts, he denied them all.

Relatively rare punishment

The other men executed on Thursday included a Kuwaiti, an Egyptian and a member of Kuwait's stateless Bidoon minority, all of whom had been convicted of murder. A Sri Lankan was put to death on drug charges.

The Public Prosecution said all five were executed by hanging.

Kuwait had initially charged 29 defendants, including seven women, with helping the Saudi mosque bomber.

In 2016, it upheld jail terms of between two and 15 years for eight people, including four women, and acquitted more than a dozen others.

Those convicted include alleged Daesh leader in Kuwait, Fahad Farraj Muhareb whose death sentence was commuted to 15 years in prison.

Although Kuwait has executed dozens of people since it introduced the death penalty in the mid-1960s, the punishment is relatively rare.

In April 2013, Kuwaiti authorities hanged three men convicted of murder. Two months later, two Egyptians, convicted of kidnap and murder, were executed.

SOURCE:AP
