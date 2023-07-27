Türkiye is following news of a coup attempt in the West African nation of Niger with “deep concern,” with hopes that lawful peace and stability in the country will not suffer, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We follow with deep concern the coup attempt perpetrated by a group within the Armed Forces in Niger, which led to the removal from duty of President Mohamed Bazoum, who came to power through democratic elections, and the suspension of all democratic institutions," the statement said Thursday.

Türkiye hopes that the constitutional order, social peace and stability of "friendly and brotherly" Niger will not deteriorate, it added.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by Niger throughout this critical period," it said.