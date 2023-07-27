WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye following Niger coup attempt with 'deep concern'
Niger's presidency confirmed that a coup attempt had been carried out, and President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and the country's constitution was suspended.
Türkiye following Niger coup attempt with 'deep concern'
Niger has suffered from chronic political volatility since gaining independence from France in 1960. / Photo: AA
July 27, 2023

Türkiye is following news of a coup attempt in the West African nation of Niger with “deep concern,” with hopes that lawful peace and stability in the country will not suffer, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We follow with deep concern the coup attempt perpetrated by a group within the Armed Forces in Niger, which led to the removal from duty of President Mohamed Bazoum, who came to power through democratic elections, and the suspension of all democratic institutions," the statement said Thursday.

Türkiye hopes that the constitutional order, social peace and stability of "friendly and brotherly" Niger will not deteriorate, it added.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by Niger throughout this critical period," it said.

Recommended

Türkiye itself had a history of coups which did damage to the country’s democracy, till in 2016 the nation's leadership and its people successfully fought off a bloody coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The Niger's presidency confirmed on Wednesday that a coup attempt had been carried out.

Bazoum was ousted and the Constitution suspended due to the country’s worsening security situation and socioeconomic crisis, according to a statement by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

Calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the soldiers read out a coup statement in a video on state broadcaster ORTN.

RelatedNiger coup 'dethrones' President Mohamed Bazoum: Here's what we know so far
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation