The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation and kept the door open to further hikes despite increasing fears of recession.

ECB President Christine Lagarde had all but promised the quarter-percentage point increase and said the bank's next moves would be determined by what the data — including inflation and job numbers — will show.

“We have an open mind as to what the decisions will be in September and in subsequent meetings,” she told reporters on Thursday. “So we might hike and we might hold."

She said that if there is a pause at the next meeting in September, “it would not necessarily be for an extended period of time.” Decisions may vary from one meeting to the next, Lagarde said.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was similarly noncommittal about whether more rate increases might be coming after the Fed on Wednesday raised its key rate for the 11th time in 17 months.

Central banks around the world have been raising borrowing costs to combat inflation unleashed by higher energy prices after Russia began its offensive in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic resulted in chain backups.

Related Ciao, Mario: ECB's Draghi hands baton to Lagarde

ECB risks being behind the curve

Inflation in the eurozone has fallen from its peak of 10.6 percent in October to 5.5 percent in June — still well above the bank’s target of 2 percent considered best for the economy.

Households and businesses are facing a double hit from price spikes and higher rates, which make it more expensive for people to get loans to buy homes and cars or for companies to get new equipment or build facilities.

Rates are working their way through the economy, weighing on home prices and construction activity, and are designed to work so people spend less and prices come down. But they can also weigh on economic growth, and the eurozone already has seen back-to-back quarters of contraction.

With Thursday’s quarter-point increase, the ECB has raised its benchmark deposit rate from minus 0.5 percent to 3.75 percent in one year, the fastest credit tightening since the euro currency was launched in 1999.