Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the lifting of a seven-year emergency in the southernmost part of the Southeast Asian nation.

A statement from his office said on Thursday that the state of emergency was lifted “after the peace and order situation … has significantly improved” in Mindanao.

The state of emergency was imposed by Marcos’ predecessor Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 on account of lawlessness in Mindanao.

Duterte had earlier served as mayor of Davao, a major Mindanao city, where he won seven terms and served for over 22 years.