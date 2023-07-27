WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in classified documents case
Former President dismisses prosecuter's allegations that he and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct investigations.
Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in classified documents case
The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021. / Photo: AP
July 27, 2023

Former president Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.

The allegations were made on Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

The superseding indictment charges Trump with an additional count of willfully retaining national defence information relating to the former president discussing US military plans to attack another country during an interview in July 2021 at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

The interview was for a memoir being written by his one-time chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who in his subsequent book named the country Iran.

According to the indictment, Trump returned that document, which was marked as top secret and not approved to show to foreign nationals, to the federal government on Jan 17, 2022.

It marks a notable shift in the prosecution’s approach to Trump’s case, charging him for retaining a document it alleges the former president knew was highly sensitive after he left office — and not just for failing to return it to the government when asked.

RelatedTrump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in classified files case
Recommended
RelatedOver 100 'classified documents found' at Trump's home back in January

Third person charged

A third defendant has been charged alongside former president Donald Trump and his valet Walt Nauta in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed on Thursday.

Trump and Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation