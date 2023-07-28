The National Intelligence Organisation of Türkiye (MIT) neutralised Mesut Celal Osman, the so-called Sinjar head for the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, in an operation conducted in Sinjar, northern Iraq.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT determined that Mesut Celal Osman, known by the code name "Zagros Cekdar," who recruited young people by force into the organisation in Syria and gave instructions for numerous attacks against Turkish security forces, had crossed from Syria to Iraq in 2018.

It was revealed that Osman was assigned to the region to support the weakening terrorist organisation.