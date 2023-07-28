WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong court rejects government bid to ban democracy song
The Hong Kong government had in June requested an injunction order so that the song "Glory to Hong Kong" would be banned from being disseminated or performed to encourage "secession".
Hong Kong court rejects government bid to ban democracy song
The government said the lyrics contain a slogan that could constitute a call for secession and already banned it at schools. / Photo: AFP
July 28, 2023

A Hong Kong court has rejected a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.

Judge Anthony Chan on Friday refused to grant the ban, which would have targeted anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China.

Chan said the court considered whether an injunction would provide any greater deterrence than existing criminal law, and its potential chilling effect.

“I am unable to see a solid basis for believing that the invocation of the civil jurisdiction can assist in the enforcement of the law in question,” Chan said in the ruling.

The song was written during mass protests against the government in the China's self-governingterritory in 2019 and its lyrics call for democracy and liberty.

The song has since been mistakenly played at several international sporting events instead of China’snational anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

In seeking the court order, the government also sought to ban actions that use the song to incite others to commit secession and to insult the national anthem, including such acts carried out online.

RelatedHong Kong government wants 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song banned
Recommended

Dispute with Google

The city's secretary for justice sought the injunction last month after the song was mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international events.

And a mix-up in an ice hockey competition in February resulted in the city's top sports body reprimanding the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association, which appealed for forgiveness for what it called an “independent and unfortunate” event.

The Hong Kong government has tried to push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of the song but to no avail.

Google told the government to present a court order proving the song violated local laws before it could be removed, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

The government, therefore, decided to deal with the matter by legal means, he said in an interview with a local broadcaster.

Google did not reply to a request for comment on its earlier exchanges with officials.

RelatedChina passes Hong Kong security law, activist group disbands
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation