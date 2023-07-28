At least three Myanmar students were killed in an early morning military raid in the country's northwest, a student union said Friday.

The Southeast Asian nation's junta has unleashed deadly violence on its opponents since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a February 2021 coup.

The junta is facing resistance from anti-coup 'People's Defence Force' militias and long-established ethnic rebel armies.

The All-Burma Federation of Student Unions said in a Facebook post that the students had been killed in a Friday raid on an office where activists stayed in the Sagaing region's Budalin township.

The region -- a hotbed of anti-junta resistance -- has seen heavy fighting in recent months.

Related Myanmar forces fire on crowds ahead of regional meeting on coup crisis

The student union last week had posted pictures on social media of student activists protesting the junta with banners and flags.