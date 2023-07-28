Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has met US President Joe Biden at the White House, reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship and their will to strengthen cooperation to respond to the challenges posed by China.

Meloni’s visit to Washington DC on Thursday comes ahead of the upcoming Italian presidency of the G7 nations in 2024, and is part of a foreign relations’ strategy that she is pursuing in Europe and abroad to strengthen Italy’s international role.

Biden welcomed Meloni at the White House saying they had "become friends," even if at first the US president was “wary” of Italy's conservative leader.

"Our relations are strong," Meloni said at the beginning of the Oval Office meeting. "They cross governments and remain solid regardless of their political colours. We know who our friends are in times that are tough."

From his side, Biden complimented Italy on what he defined a “strong stance” on the war in Ukraine, which Rome has pledged to support both militarily and financially, until needed.

China challenge