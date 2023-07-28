WORLD
3 MIN READ
Meloni, Biden underline strong Italy-US ties in her first White House visit
President Joe Biden welcomed Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House saying they had "become friends," even if at first the US leader was “wary” of Italy's conservative leader.
Meloni, Biden underline strong Italy-US ties in her first White House visit
In a joint statement, the two leaders also emphasised their will to strengthen dialogue on the "opportunities and challenges posed by the People's Republic of China." / Photo: Reuters
July 28, 2023

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has met US President Joe Biden at the White House, reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship and their will to strengthen cooperation to respond to the challenges posed by China.

Meloni’s visit to Washington DC on Thursday comes ahead of the upcoming Italian presidency of the G7 nations in 2024, and is part of a foreign relations’ strategy that she is pursuing in Europe and abroad to strengthen Italy’s international role.

Biden welcomed Meloni at the White House saying they had "become friends," even if at first the US president was “wary” of Italy's conservative leader.

"Our relations are strong," Meloni said at the beginning of the Oval Office meeting. "They cross governments and remain solid regardless of their political colours. We know who our friends are in times that are tough."

From his side, Biden complimented Italy on what he defined a “strong stance” on the war in Ukraine, which Rome has pledged to support both militarily and financially, until needed.

RelatedNew PM Meloni warns Italians of economic hardship ahead, supports Ukraine

China challenge

Recommended

In a joint statement, the two leaders also emphasised their will to strengthen dialogue on the "opportunities and challenges posed by the People's Republic of China."

Meloni has to make a decision in the coming months over whether to maintain Italy's membership in Beijing's Belt and Road (BRI) infrastructure plan, a program which Washington has been fiercely opposing.

Italy in 2019 became the first and only G7 nation to join China's initiative, which critics say would give Beijing control of key technologies and infrastructures.

Meloni said in May it was possible to maintain good relations with Beijing without being part of the plan, suggesting it may exit the agreement.

On Thursday Meloni also announced she plans to visit China in one of her next diplomatic trips, when she could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

RelatedNATO says China is a threat. But do all its members agree?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa