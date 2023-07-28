WORLD
3 MIN READ
Council of Europe urges Greece for 'effective' probe on deadly shipwreck
The Council of Europe published a letter sent by the Commissioner for Human Rights to Greece, which says the country has an obligation to investigate the incident that killed over 80 refugees.
Council of Europe urges Greece for 'effective' probe on deadly shipwreck
An undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, June 14, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 28, 2023

The Council of Europe has urged Greece to conduct "effective" investigations into last month’s shipwreck that left more than 80 irregular migrants and refugees dead and hundreds of others missing.

Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic sent a letter to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was published on the Council of Europe's website on Friday.

Mijatovic stated that the country "has a legal obligation to conduct effective investigations into the Pylos shipwreck, which resulted in the death of more than 80 persons with many hundreds still missing, to establish the facts and, where appropriate, to lead to the punishment of those responsible."

He expressed concern about reports of survivors being pressured and allegations of irregularities in the collection of evidence and testimonies, which may have resulted in a "minimisation of the focus on certain actors in this tragedy, including the Greek Coast Guard."

"In my view, the shipwreck of 14 June is unfortunately not an isolated incident," she said, adding that "this should prompt a reconsideration of the approach to refugees and migrants arriving by sea at the political, policy and practical level.

"In this context, the Commissioner urges the prime minister to ensure that Greece abides by its international obligations regarding search and rescue, both under maritime law and human rights law."

RelatedEU to probe shipwreck off Greece coast that killed scores of migrants
Recommended

Hundreds missing

Earlier this month, EU lawmakers urged Greece and the European Commission to launch an international and independent probe into last month's deadly refugee boat shipwreck off the coast of Greece.

On June 14, the 30-meter-long fishing boat capsized and sank about 80 kilometres from Greece’s southern coastal town of Pylos, with the majority of people on board from Pakistan, Syria, and Libya.

There were 104 survivors, with 82 bodies recovered out of 400-700 refugees on board.

The rest are missing or considered dead or both.

RelatedGreece defends actions as 500 refugees feared dead in shipwreck
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa