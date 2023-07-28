Juventus have been kicked out of next season's Europa Conference League for breaching financial fair play rules, UEFA has announced.

"Juventus violated UEFA's regulatory framework...and it was decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men's club competition," said a UEFA statement on Friday.

The Italian giants were also fined 20 million euros on Friday ($22 million) with half that amount suspended.

European football's governing body said the 10-million-euro additional fine will only be applied if the 2023, 2024 and 2025 financial years do not meet their accounting requirements.

Juventus said in a statement that they accepted the decision and would not appeal the sanction.

"Juventus, while continuing to consider the alleged violations insubstantial and its actions correct, has declared to accept the decision," the club said.

However, they insisted that this did not "constitute admission of any liability against itself".

"We regret the decisions of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body," said Juventuspresident Gianluco Ferrero who added the club preferred "to put an end to a period of uncertainty".

Ferrero highlighted the "uncertaint y about a possible participation in the 2024/2025 season of the Champions League" that could weigh on an appeal procedure.

Fiorentina, who finished in eighth place in Serie A last season, are likely to replace Juventus in the Conference League.