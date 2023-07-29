WORLD
4 MIN READ
Debris found from downed Australian army helicopter but crew still missing
MRH-90 Taipan went down late on Friday night in subtropical waters off the northeast coast of Australia while taking part in large-scale exercise involving 30,000 military personnel from Australia, US and other nations.
Debris found from downed Australian army helicopter but crew still missing
In March, another MRH-90 Taipan flying south of Sydney suffered engine failure during a nighttime training exercise, forcing the crew to ditch into the ocean. (AP File Photo) / Photo: AP Archive
July 29, 2023

Australian police have said that debris had been found from an Australian military helicopter that crashed into the Pacific Ocean, but there was still no sign of four missing crew members after a night and day's search.

Militaries from at least three nations have joined police in looking for the crew of an MRH-90 Taipan that went down late Friday night in subtropical waters off the northeast coast of Australia.

The chopper had been taking part in the large-scale Talisman Sabre exercise, which brings together 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and several other nations.

It ditched into the water near the Whitsunday Islands while taking part in a nighttime operation.

"We have located a number of items of debris that would appear to be from the missing helicopter," said Queensland Police Superintendent Douglas McDonald.

He insisted hope had not yet faded for finding the crew alive, saying "at this time it remains a search and rescue operation".

But with the search entering a second night, fears are growing for the fate of the four missing Australian personnel.

McDonald said that on Sunday that helicopters, planes and boats from the Australian, Canadian and US militaries would be joined by underwater divers.

The incident has shocked top Australian officials, who had been hosting US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in nearby Brisbane on Friday and Saturday.

The incident was, according to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, a "stark reminder of the risk that the men and women who serve us take, and the courage that they show every day in the service of their country."

Recommended

While both Australian and US officials expressed concern about the incident, they insisted drills were needed to ensure both militaries were "match fit".

After a brief pause in the Talisman Sabre operations on Saturday, some drills resumed away from the crash site.

"It's always tough when you have accidents," Austin said. "But the reason you train to such a high standard is ultimately so you can protect lives."

Flying hours

Even before the incident, Canberra had announced it would replace its fleet of ageing Taipan helicopters with US-made Black Hawks.

Australian officials have complained about having to repeatedly ground the European-made Taipans, citing difficulties with maintenance and getting spare parts.

"We just haven't got the flying hours out of the Taipan that we need. We are confident we can get that from the Black Hawks," Defence Minister Richard Marles said in January.

In March, an MRH-90 Taipan flying south of Sydney suffered engine failure during a nighttime training exercise, forcing the crew to ditch into the ocean.

They survived with only minor injuries, but the entire Taipan fleet was grounded for one month.

RelatedEyeing China, US and Australia invite Japan into three-way troop rotations
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa