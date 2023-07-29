The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and reiterated the US' "unflagging support and emphasised the importance of his continuing leadership in Niamey," according to the State Department.

"He praised Bazoum’s role in promoting security not only in Niger but the wider West Africa region," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, "Secretary Blinken underscored that the United States will continue to work to ensure the full restoration of constitutional order and democratic rule in Niger."

The US statement came hours after the Niger general who staged a coup declared himself the new leader of the African nation and warned that any foreign military intervention would lead to chaos.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television, saying he was the "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland".

The general, who is in his 50s and had previously stayed out of public life, presented the coup as a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to terrorist bloodshed.

In a separate telephone call with former President Mahamadou Issoufou, Blinken expressed his "grave concern" that democratically-elected Bazoum "remains in detention and that negotiations to ensure constitutional order in Niger were at an impasse," said Miller.

"The Secretary regretted that those detaining Bazoum were threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance that support the Nigerien people," said the statement.