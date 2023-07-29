At least nine people were killed and more than 100 others injured, when firecrackers kept in a warehouse, exploded in southern Thailand, officials have said.

The firecrackers exploded on Saturday and set off a fire at the unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat's governor Sanan Phongaksorn said.

"There are nine deaths now, but there may be more as unidentified human remains have been found," he said.

About 115 people were injured and sent to hospital, Sanan said, adding that 106 of them had returned home.