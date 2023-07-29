WORLD
2 MIN READ
Devastating firecracker explosion in Thailand kills nine
More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people.
Devastating firecracker explosion in Thailand kills nine
The firecrackers exploded  and set off a fire at the unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district / Photo: AFP
July 29, 2023

At least nine people were killed and more than 100 others injured, when firecrackers kept in a warehouse, exploded in southern Thailand, officials have said.

The firecrackers exploded on Saturday and set off a fire at the unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat's governor Sanan Phongaksorn said.

"There are nine deaths now, but there may be more as unidentified human remains have been found," he said.

About 115 people were injured and sent to hospital, Sanan said, adding that 106 of them had returned home.

Recommended

More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people, with around 20 to 30 families staying at a shelter, Sanan said.

"The fire is under control and police will investigate the cause thoroughly again," he added.

RelatedBlaze at firecracker factory outside Indian capital kills 17
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US