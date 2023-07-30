Once feted as a financial wizard, Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh leaves the post he has held for 30 years on Monday, his legacy stained by the devastating collapse of Lebanon's banking sector and corruption charges at home and abroad.

Widely viewed as the linchpin of the financial system until it imploded in 2019, Salameh saw his standing crumble as the meltdown impoverished many Lebanese and froze most savers out of their deposits in the once sprawling banking sector.

His image was further tarnished as one European country after another began investigating whether he abused his powers to embezzle a fortune of Lebanese public money.

Salameh has denied wrongdoing, and told Reuters days before his departure that he had "worked according to the law and respected the legal rights of others" during his tenure.

In May, French and German authorities issued warrants for his arrest. Interpol Red Notices declared him wanted by both countries.

The one issued at the request of France cites charges including organised money laundering. The one given at Germany's request also mentions an amount of money laundering.

The meltdown in Lebanon followed decades of corruption and profligate state spending by the factions that control the government. Many Lebanese hold Salameh and those factions responsible for the collapse that has sunk the currency's value by 98 percent.

Defending his tenure in an interview on Wednesday, Salameh said he had been made a scapegoat for the meltdown, saying that the government - not the central bank - was responsible for spending public funds. "I am going to turn a page of my life," Salameh, 73, told broadcaster LBCI.

His final months in office have seen some officials call on him to quit, while others kept silent.

Asked whether Lebanon's politicians had washed their hands of him, Salameh told LBCI: "a long time ago."

Central Bank 'shattered'

It has marked a dramatic reversal for a man once seen as a possible president. After taking the helm of the central bank, Salameh built a reputation as a competent steward of the financial system.

This image set him apart from the ruling politicians, many of them militia leaders from Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war - although he enjoyed high-level backing from them.

He was a regular at glitzy financial conferences and showered with banking awards and exercised broad powers as governor.

The financial system he oversaw afforded many Lebanese a standard of living incongruous with their unproductive economy.

Savers enjoyed high interest rates, able to convert their pounds into dollars at a fixed exchange rate which Salameh maintained from 1997 until the collapse.

Their confidence was underpinned by his calm demeanour and mantra that their currency was in good shape, as well as Lebanon sailing through the global financial crisis in 2008.