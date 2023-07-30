TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Istanbul to host 1st face-to-face UN Zero Waste Advisory Board meeting
Voicing hope that at least 1,000 cities will join the Zero Waste Program, the executive director of UN-Habitat said the effort is directly “linked to the quality of life for people.”
Istanbul to host 1st face-to-face UN Zero Waste Advisory Board meeting
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan attended the first meeting of the United Nations Zero Waste Advisory Board via videoconference in Ankara, Turkiye on July 26, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 30, 2023

The very first in-person meeting of the UN Zero Waste Advisory Board will be held this November in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, the executive director of UN-Habitat has said.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif told Anadolu in an exclusive interview on Saturday that the first World Cities Day event was held in Shanghai in 2013, stressing that the theme for this year in Istanbul under the leadership of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan – who has spearheaded Türkiye's zero waste efforts – will be financing the cities agenda.

Sharif, who previously served as an important mayor in Malaysia, said they hope and expect to see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attend the meeting in person on November 1, as he will be invited by the chair.

“We will check our work plan, which includes what we want to achieve in the next three years” by sharing “the best practices and also the challenges in a more holistic and integrated manner,” she underlined.

About UN-Habitat’s current work on the zero waste goal, Sharif referred to the Waste Wise Cities Initiative in 2018, stressing that around 400-500 cities have already joined the programme.

“We had the first International Zero Waste Day on the 30th of March this year in New York,” she noted, adding, “We have already set up one unit on solid waste management,” including waste treatment, wastewater treatment, and analysing waste sources to come up with proper action.

RelatedTurkish first lady chairs UN Zero Waste Advisory Board meeting

'All of us have to play a role'

Recommended

Underlining that climate crisis is real, the UN official cited reports saying this July is the hottest month to date, criticising how the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has rarely mentioned the issue despite its seriousness.

Reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is critical at this point, she stressed, noting that the costs of these zero-waste-related actions are also vitally important.

“Up to now 2.3 billion tonnes of waste have not been properly treated so far,” she said, adding that this means “almost 40 percent of global waste has not been managed in a proper way.”

Underscoring that waste management will be a priority during the meeting, Sharif said the first ladies of Suriname and Sierra Leone, researchers, and members from both the public and private sectors will be among the advisory members who will share best practices on the issue.

Defining sustainability as using limited resources in a way so as to not jeopardize future generations, the UN-Habitat head said a global effort is truly needed to accomplish this.

Out of 169 Sustainable Development Goals set in 2015, only two have so far been reached, which demonstrates that “we are not going forward, we are behind in achieving all goals,” she stressed.

“All of us have to play a role” in doing so, Sharif noted.

RelatedInt'l Day of Zero Waste: UN lauds Türkiye's efforts in fighting waste
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan