Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city.

The governments of Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province renewed red alerts for rainstorms on Monday as Doksuri dissipated over northern China.

Two bodies were pulled from Beijing's flooded waterways as heavy rains battered the Chinese capital, state-run People's Daily reported.

"During an emergency patrol round this morning, two people were discovered in waterways," it said, adding that "at the time of discovery, both had lost vital signs."

Heavy rain also continued to fall in Tianjin and eastern Shanxi region, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 millimetres (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 millimetres (19.7 inches), according to the city's observatory.