A bomb blast in southeastern Myanmar has killed one person and wounded 12 others, an official said.

The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 am local time (0020 GMT) on Monday, a government official from the Karen State administration council told AFP news agency.

"About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured," they said, requesting anonymity.

"One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital."

They did not give any further details, but the checkpoint is known for its strict security. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.