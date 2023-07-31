TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues 69 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of migrants.
Greece has pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers between 2020 and 2022, according to Turkish authorities. / Photo: AA Archive
July 31, 2023

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 69 irregular migrants in two separate operations in the Aegean Sea after being illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

The Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command said it rescued 45 irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik, Canakkale province, on Monday.

The migrants were from Afghanistan.

In a separate incident on Sunday, Turkish Coast Guard Command has stated they rescued another inflatable boat which was carrying 24 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir province.

A coast guard boat was dispatched to the area on a tip that a group of irregular migrants was in the boat near Izmir's Dikili district, officials said.

The irregular migrants both in Canakkale and Izmir were handed over to the Provincial Immigration Directorates after necessary procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for refugees and irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
