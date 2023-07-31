Trade between Beijing and Kiev fell by another 31 percent compared to the same period last year. The PRC Customs Administration published statistics for January-June 2023, which follows the trade between the two cities. This drop in trade can be called a continuation of a long-established trend - by the end of 2022, this figure fell by 60 percent.

However, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, it has been repeatedly said that Kiev does not consider China its adversary, despite its close ties with Moscow and Minsk.

“It is important for us that China does not choose the side of Russia. So that China, despite everything, has the opportunity to coincide with its historical wisdom. I count on it very much,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in November 2022, making it clear that so far his fears have not been realised.

In February 2023, Zelenskyy expressed a desire to see the chairman of the PRC.

“First of all, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping,” the President of Ukraine replied to a question about the efforts he is making to win over the neutral and pro-Russian countries to his side. “And I think it will be to the benefit of our states and security in the world. We have a large trade turnover with China. The question is not only in the war, the question is that we are a state that is interested in maintaining economic relations.”

However, the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Xi Jinping has not yet taken place - instead, the leaders of African countries visited Ukraine, and they also hesitated on the issue of unilateral support for Russia or Ukraine.