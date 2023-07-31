The United Nations has demanded a swift return to democratic rule in Myanmar as the military junta extended the state of emergency forcing a further delay in elections.

"Obviously, we have stood against and continue to stand against the coup, and we want to return to democratic rule in Myanmar as soon as possible," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.

The military junta extend ed the state of emergency for the fourth time beyond July 31 since it launched a coup in 2021.

Myanmar’s National Defense and Security Council also discussed delayed elections in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government on February 1, 2021.