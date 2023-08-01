TÜRKİYE
Ankara vows to fight against Islamophobia, monitor hate crimes
During OIC video meeting, many members’ foreign ministers stress importance of reaching out to Western nations and international bodies to closely monitor situation.
Türkiye will share existing acquis on Islamophobia with OIC members.  / Photo: AFP
August 1, 2023

Türkiye will exert maximum effort to advocate for a set of principles and actively monitor their application in countries where anti-Islamic hate crimes occur, Turkish diplomatic sources said in a statement.

The statement came as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a video meeting organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday.

“Türkiye will share its existing acquis on this issue with OIC members in organisations such as the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and the European Commission against racism and intolerance,” the statement added.

The OIC also welcomed the distribution at Kuwait’s expense of 100,000 copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in Sweden which have been translated in local languages. "Member countries are called upon to demonstrate the ir reactions to the incidents that occur in countries where Quran burning actions take place, taking into consideration their bilateral relations, in the context of their political, economic and cultural ties,” said the statement.

Combating Islamophobia

The organisation called for the designation of a special envoy to combat Islamophobia utilising the organisation's current resources.

OIC members also submitted a request to the UN to appoint a special rapporteur with the aim of addressing Islamophobia.

During the video meeting, many members’ ministers stressed the importance of reaching out to Western nations and international bodies, especially in Europe, to closely monitor the situation.

The OIC addressed the recent attacks against the Quran in two Extraordinary Executive Committee meetings held at the level of permanent representatives on January 31 and July 2.

SOURCE:AA
