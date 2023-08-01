More than two thirds of the journalists surveyed in India have alleged that media organisations in the world’s most populous country give positive coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, raising concerns about news-impartiality, according to a study.

The study published on July 26 by the Lokniti and the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies also points to the perception among journalists that news organisations may not be upholding their role as government watchdogs.

Media professionals expressed concern over the potential erosion of public trust in media while the study pointed to the need for more independent news outlets.

Journalists indicated that the quality of news-reporting has worsened both on TV and print with improvements noted only in reporting on digital outlets.

The study backed reports that India’s news media unfairly tends to target the Muslim community.

The study points to deeply rooted concerns over alleged news-bias towards the Modi government.

Entitled, "Indian Media: Trends and Patterns", the study found around 80 percent of 206 journalists surveyed online said the media favours Modi’s BJP..