The United States has imposed new travel restrictions on citizens of Hungary over concerns that the identities of nearly 1 million foreigners granted Hungarian passports over nine years were not sufficiently verified, according to the US Embassy and a government official.

The restrictions set in place on Tuesday apply to the US Visa Waiver Program, which allows passport holders from 40 countries to enter the US for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days.

The validity period of travel for Hungarian passport holders under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization was reduced from two years to one year and each traveller will be limited to a single entry into the United States.

They are the only such restrictions among the 40 participating states in the Visa Waiver Program.

A senior US government official said the change followed years of failed efforts by the US to work with Hungary’s government to resolve the security concerns.

The official spoke anonymously in order to candidly characterise diplomatic engagements.

Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian passports were issued without stringent identity verification requirements, some of them to criminals who pose a safety threat and have no connection to Hungary, the official said.